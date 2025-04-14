Former ‘Survivor' winner returns home for this weekend's Lex250 parade

When the Lex250 parade kicks off this Saturday, a local survivor will be coming back home.

Ethan Zohn, winner of the third season of the reality TV show, philanthropist, soccer player and cancer survivor, will be marching in the parade.

His "Survivor" win was just the start for Zohn, a Lexington native. He used the million dollar prize he won on the show to start Grassroots Soccer, an organization that uses the sport to engage young people to give them life-saving health information. It has helped 25 million kids in 65 countries.

“It’s just something that I’m really passionate about and I think that sports is an incredible tool to help educate those in the world,” Zohn said.

His life has had its ups and downs. After he won "Survivor" and then appeared on the show's all-star edition, he was diagnosed with cancer in 2009. He battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and was declared cancer-free three years later.

“It’s been a balance,” Zohn said. “The highs are the highs and the lows are the lows, but I really think that helping other people and focusing on the challenges of other people helps you heal as a human being.”

Zohn’s generosity and passion began in his hometown.

“Lexington has just been a huge influence on my life,” he said.

He played soccer in high school in the late 1980s and early 90s and regularly attended the town’s annual Patriots' Day parade.

“For me, personally, growing up in Lexington and going to the parade every single year as a youth was the highlight of my year,” Zohn said.

So when he was asked to take part in the parade for the Lex250 celebration, he didn’t hesitate to say yes.

"I’m pretty darn excited. I got to call all my friends that I graduated Lexington High School with, my brothers, my family, so everyone’s pretty excited about it,” Zohn said. “I’ve been through some stuff in my life, both good and bad, and at every challenging moment I try to use that and turn it outward and try to make a positive impact with whatever is going on in my life.”