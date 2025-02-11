UConn

Former UConn basketball player arrested for killing mother in Florida: police

By Angela Fortuna

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 15 2K Empire Classic - Syracuse v UConn

A former University of Connecticut basketball player has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother in Florida, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they arrested 28-year-old Eric Cobb in Jacksonville after allegedly finding his mother, 51-year-old Erika Winford, unresponsive and wrapped in a blanket and towels in their backyard.

Winford suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Cobb was arrested as he tried to leave their home.

Police described the scene as disturbing. They say it happened on 15th Street West in the Mid-Westside area of town.

The Sheriff's Office refers to Cobb as a former basketball player for the University of Connecticut. He also played for the University of South Carolina, authorities said.

Cobb is 6-foot-9 and authorities described him as a former college standout. On their website, UConn Athletics said Cobb's hometown is Jacksonville.

The university said Cobb played in over a dozen games with five starts as a junior college transfer.

The Sheriff's Office said they will work closely with the State's Attorney's Office throughout their investigation.

