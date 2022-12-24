Forsberg: Christmas Offers Chance for Celtics to Jump From Naughty to Nice List

Forsberg: A Christmas W would go a long way for these Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Marred in a December slump that not-so coincidentally coincided with his team’s first funk of the season, Derrick White decided Friday afternoon to bite the bullet and shave down much of his previously flowing locks.

"I thought about [cutting his hair] earlier in the year but then I wimped out about it and so I was just like, why not?” admitted White. "And I went for it."

A mic’d up Jayson Tatum once famously declared that after a haircut he feels like he’s, "top 5." Playing with the same sort of fresh-cut confidence, White -- looking more Play than Kid now -- scored 18 points to help steer the stumbling Celtics to a much-needed win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at TD Garden.

Boston was far from perfect but Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 66 points, Marcus Smart quarterbacked a brilliant second half, Al Horford knocked down five 3-pointers, and White got himself off the schneid to start rebuilding some positive vibes.

Just in time for a Christmas Day showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Woo, it’s going to be crazy," Smart said when asked about the season’s first meeting against a team that Boston needed seven games to outlast in the Eastern Conference semifinals. "It's gonna be insane. It's going to be a great game."

For the Celtics, Christmas Day is not just a showdown of the two best teams in the NBA. It’s a chance to reassert themselves after falling on their faces in their last measuring-stick matchup.

Boston was running roughshod over the rest of the league before a national TV showdown with the Golden State Warriors earlier this month. The Celtics came out of way too hyped, turned in a dud, and they’ve been in a tailspin ever since.

But the reality is that a disastrous December can be tidied up with a Christmas win. Boston can switch from the naughty to the nice list by playing with the sort of pizzazz that decorated their hot start to the season.

Maybe everyone on the roster should think about getting a fresh cut like White before Sunday’s game.

The Celtics and Bucks distinguished themselves early in the new campaign. For a while it appeared both teams were on a different tier than the rest of the league. Both have had their rough spots, with some East rivals gaining on them, but it sure feels like one of these two teams is likely to represent the conference in June.

Boston needed Friday’s victory just to start feeling better about itself. Five losses in six games had the team questioning itself. But a loud fourth quarter, with Brown pouring in 23 of his game-high 36 points, may have helped take some of the weight off the Celtics’ shoulders.

Alas, they’re going to have to be far crisper with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. in town.

It’s dangerous to put too much stock in one game. The Celtics arrived in San Francisco overflowing with confidence and eager to assert themselves against the team that dashed their championship hopes. It sure felt like that single loss stole much of Boston's mojo.

A win on Christmas would go a long way toward restoring it. The Bucks have been susceptible on the road (8-7 away from Milwaukee) and arrive having dropped consecutive games to East contenders in Cleveland and Brooklyn. A national TV showdown feels like it will bring the best out of both sides.

The Celtics could have easily gotten caught looking ahead on Friday night but their recent funk prevented that.

"We haven’t played well enough to look past a game towards Christmas, honestly,” said Tatum. "All the focus was on us and Minnesota and how we can be better and things that we need to do to get a win. We did that [Friday]. But obviously, Christmas Day is big. Big for the NBA and, fortunate enough, six years now playing on Christmas, I never take that for granted. So looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun."

Just to be safe, someone make sure the team barber keeps his calendar clear on Christmas Eve.