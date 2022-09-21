Fossil Fuel Protestors Plan ‘Rebellion' During Wednesday Morning Commute in Boston

Morning commuters could run into issues on their way into work Wednesday, as Massachusetts transportation officials warn of a protest group planning to disrupt travel "along several routes in the Boston area."

The group behind the protests says it's protesting fossil fuels, and supporters are planning to set up around Post Office Square.

The group organizing the protest, which calls itself the "Extinction Rebellion", describes itself as "a politically non-partisan international movement that uses non-violent direct action to persuade governments to act justly on the Climate and Ecological Emergency." The group's website shows videos of other similar protests it's been involved in.

They have called this the "Week of Rebellion" and have asked their supporters to come down to Post Office Square to disrupt the morning rush hour commute at 7 a.m., make noise and urge those in power to stop the fossil fuel industry.

Advisory for #Boston area travelers: a protest group has notified the media it plans to disrupt travel along several routes in the Boston area Wednesday morning, 9/21, at approximately 7 a.m. Exact locations not yet announced. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 20, 2022

Then at 7:30 Wednesday, the group plans to march through downtown Boston, with no specific route given.

