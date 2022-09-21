Local

Fossil Fuel Protestors Plan ‘Rebellion' During Wednesday Morning Commute in Boston

The group plans to meet at Post Office Square at 7 a.m., before marching through Downtown Boston. Specific routes are still unclear.

By Alysha Palumbo

Morning commuters could run into issues on their way into work Wednesday, as Massachusetts transportation officials warn of a protest group planning to disrupt travel "along several routes in the Boston area."

The group behind the protests says it's protesting fossil fuels, and supporters are planning to set up around Post Office Square.

The group organizing the protest, which calls itself the "Extinction Rebellion", describes itself as "a politically non-partisan international movement that uses non-violent direct action to persuade governments to act justly on the Climate and Ecological Emergency." The group's website shows videos of other similar protests it's been involved in.

They have called this the "Week of Rebellion" and have asked their supporters to come down to Post Office Square to disrupt the morning rush hour commute at 7 a.m., make noise and urge those in power to stop the fossil fuel industry.

Then at 7:30 Wednesday, the group plans to march through downtown Boston, with no specific route given.

MassDOT sent a tweet to alert Boston area travelers Tuesday evening, saying, "A protest group has notified the media it plans to disrupt travel along several routes in the Boston area Wednesday morning, 9/21, at approximately 7am. Exact locations not yet announced."

