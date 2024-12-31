Allston

Foul odor raises questions as Raising Cane's in Allston closes temporarily

Boston Inspectional Services ordered Raising Cane's on Commonwealth Avenue to shut down until a mysterious stench is identified and resolved

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's a puzzling odor inside the Raising Cane's restaurant in Boston's Allston neighborhood.

Eager customers were surprised to find the popular hot spot on on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University is suddenly shut down.

icon

"Very disappointing," said customer Marianne Najjar.

According to a Boston Inspectional Services report obtained by NBC10 Boston, a complaint came in about a foul odor in the restaurant.

When an inspector arrived to check it out, she also noticed the smell.

The person in charge at the restaurant said it had been like that for several weeks and they hired plumbers and HVAC technicians, but nothing helped, and they couldn't figure out the source of the stench.

"It bothered me," said customer Vince Watzker. "We weren't sure if we wanted to come back to this one."

Watzker noticed the odor at his last visit, but still felt like returning.

"I just wanted Cane's, so I was willing to do it, but I wasn't looking forward to going in there and ordering, because I remember the smell," he said.

The inspector instructed the restaurant to shut down until the odor is identified and resolved.

Raising Cane's acknowledged to NBC10 Boston the restaurant is shut down for repairs, but wouldn't go into any more details.

