Four arrested after police chase through several NH towns

Four people were arrested after a police chase Monday night that spanned several New Hampshire towns.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday, a New Hampshire State Police trooper attempted to stop a 2011 Subaru Outback on Hall Street in Concord. The driver of the Subaru refused to stop, and instead drove off.

The driver continues south on Route 3A into Bow, eventually traveling to the center of town. Additional troopers responded and were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device on Robinson Road which deflated two of the vehicle's tires. But the driver continued to flee toward Dunbarton despite having two flat tires.

Troopers were able to intercept the vehicle as it crossed into Goffstown, and another tire deflation device was deployed, deflating a third tire. But the vehicle still refused to stop and continued to drive erratically toward Manchester and Interstate 293. The driver eventually stopped on South Main Street in Manchester, where troopers were able to take him and his three passengers into custody.



The driver, identified by police as 46-year-old Michael Gruette, of Center Barnstead, is charged with reckless driving, disobeying an officer, multiple counts of reckless conduct and operating after suspension. He was also found to have additional warrants for his arrest out of Concord.

The three passengers in the vehicle, whose names were not released, also had warrants for their arrest, according to state police.