Four charged in connection with drowning of 15-year-old boy in Raymond, NH

Police say four people have been charged in connection with the drowning of a 15-year-old boy in Raymond, New Hampshire, last month.

Raymond police said Tuesday that their investigation determined alcohol was likely a contributing factor to the incident. They said three adults and one juvenile were arrested and a local establishment was cited by the New Hampshire State Liquor Commission.

Kantilal Patel, 52, of East Boston, Massachusetts, was charged with two counts of statement from purchaser as to age and two counts of prohibited sales.

A juvenile was charged with two counts of prohibited sales and one count of unlawful possession/intoxication.

Justin Sargent, 34, and Kaileigh Sargent, 35, both of Raymond, were each charged with facilitating an underage alcohol and/or drug house party and intentional contribution to the delinquency of a minor.

All four were released on personal recognizance bail and are scheduled to appear in Candia District Court at a later date.

In addition, Raymond police said Karma Smoke & Beer Outlet, located on Freetown Road in Raymond, was cited by the state liquor commission for two counts of prohibited sales and two counts of statement from purchaser as to age.

The 15-year-old boy, whose name has not been made public, was found dead in Governor's Lake after the canoe he was in flipped over on the evening of April 26. The 911 caller said multiple teenagers were in the canoe when it capsized, and one was still missing.

State and local police and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded and began searching for the victim. They resumed their search the following morning and the teen was found by divers about 30-60 feet from shore. He was not wearing a life jacket when he was found.