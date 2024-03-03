Four charged with vandalizing cellphone tower in West Boylston

Four people are accused of vandalizing a cellphone tower in West Boylston, Massachusetts, possibly to steal cable and sell it as scrap.

West Boylston police said they responded to an alarm at the towner on Lawrence Street around 3:15 p.m. Friday. When they arrived they found four people who claimed to be subcontractors for T-Mobile with orders to decommission older 3G coax cables.

Police said the suspects had no paperwork or proof of a work order. The door of the tower office had been pried open and cables had been cut both inside and outside.

The four people - Tajpaul Moses, 32, of Schenectady, New York, Yuvraj Moses, 31, of Schenectady, New York, Huckomchan Ramjiawan, 26, of Schenectady, New York and Kevon Alvin Roberts, 24, of Queens, New York were each charged with breaking an entering, larceny over $1,200, vandalism of property, possession of a burglarious instrument, and trespassing. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Clinton District Court.

West Boylston Police said the vehicles the suspects traveled in matched the description of those reported during similar crimes at other cell towers in the area. Investigators believe the goal is to steal cable that can be sold as scrap.

The investigation is ongoing.

