Four Families Displaced in Dennis Port Condominium Complex Fire

Four families have been displaced following a 2-alarm fire in two units of a condominium complex in Dennis Port, Massachusetts.

Firefighters responded to the complex on Old Wharf Road shortly before 12:30a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Dennis Fire Department, 11 people and a cat lived in the units. Firefighters were seen breaking through the windows to search for anyone who may have been inside. Area fire departments also came to help put out the blaze.

Everyone got out safely and no one was hurt, according the Dennis Fire Department.

Authorities say the fire was likely caused by a clothes dryer that was in use in the basement at the time of the fire.