Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cape Cod

Four Families Displaced in Dennis Port Condominium Complex Fire

Four families have been displaced following a 2-alarm fire in two units of a condominium complex

Four families have been displaced following a 2-alarm fire in two units of a condominium complex in Dennis Port, Massachusetts.

Firefighters responded to the complex on Old Wharf Road shortly before 12:30a.m. on Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to Dennis Fire Department, 11 people and a cat lived in the units. Firefighters were seen breaking through the windows to search for anyone who may have been inside. Area fire departments also came to help put out the blaze.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Worcester 2 hours ago

Tickets Sell Out for Opening Day at New Ballpark in Worcester

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Massive Fire Burns Through Barn at Historic NH Family Farm

Everyone got out safely and no one was hurt, according the Dennis Fire Department.

Authorities say the fire was likely caused by a clothes dryer that was in use in the basement at the time of the fire.

This article tagged under:

Cape Cod
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us