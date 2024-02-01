Four indicted for gunfire that left 8 hurt near Caribbean festival in Dorchester

Four men were indicted last week after gunfire broke out over the summer at a Caribbean festival in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, leaving eight people hurt.

The violence unfolded on the morning of Aug, 26. Police said that two groups of people got into an argument on Talbot Avenue, while the J'ouvert Parade was taking place nearby.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that four men have been indicted in the shooting - Hubman Hunter, 31, Gerald Vick, 30, Sebastian Monteiro, 21, and Dwayne Francis, 30.

Hunter was charged with eight counts of assault and battery with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bail and is scheduled for arraignment at Suffolk Superior Court on Friday.

Vick is charged with eight counts of assault and battery with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a machine gun, possession of a large capacity magazine and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was arraigned on Tuesday and is currently held on a $6,000 bail with GPS and home confinement requirements.

Monteiro was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bail and scheduled for arraignment on February 5.

Francis was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. He is being held on a $5,000 bail with GPS monitoring and a 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. curfew.

Vick and Francis were arrested on gun charges soon after the shooting.

The Boston Police Department was present at the parade and immediately responded to help the people hurt, applying tourniquets to some of them until EMS arrived. All of the victims were expected to recover.

The Boston Caribbean Festival was celebrating its 50th anniversary when the shooting happened. It is not the first time violence has marred the celebrations, but officials said at the time that the gunfire didn't have anything to do with the event itself.

Authorities said the events will continue to take place as scheduled.