Four indicted on murder charges in Worcester shooting

Four people have been indicted on murder charges after a deadly December shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to the district attorney's office.

Adrian Rodriguez, 33, of Fitchburg, Darius Perkins, 21, of Worcester, Dylan Driscoll, 19, and Jorge Rolon, 17, of Fitchburg, were all arraigned on a charge of murder in the death of Obed Addow, 28. Driscoll, Perkins and Rolon were also indicted on firearms charges, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, on December 16, 2024, around 2:30 a.m., Addow was found shot inside his vehicle on Dorchester Street. He died of his injuries.

All four suspects were arrested several days later, on Dec. 22 and have been in custody since their arrests. Rolon was initially charged in juvenile court but later charged as an adult in Worcester Central District Court.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The suspects were held without bail. The cases are due back in court on May 2.