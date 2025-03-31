Worcester

Four indicted on murder charges in Worcester shooting

Adrian Rodriguez, Darius Perkins, Dylan Driscoll and Jorge Rolon are accused of murder in the December 2024 death of Obed Addow on Dorchester Street.

By Thea DiGiammerino

The back of a Worcester Police Department cruiser. The car is white and the text is blue, reading "Worcester police" on the trunk
NBC10 Boston

Four people have been indicted on murder charges after a deadly December shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to the district attorney's office.

Adrian Rodriguez, 33, of Fitchburg, Darius Perkins, 21, of Worcester, Dylan Driscoll, 19, and Jorge Rolon, 17, of Fitchburg, were all arraigned on a charge of murder in the death of Obed Addow, 28. Driscoll, Perkins and Rolon were also indicted on firearms charges, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, on December 16, 2024, around 2:30 a.m., Addow was found shot inside his vehicle on Dorchester Street. He died of his injuries.

All four suspects were arrested several days later, on Dec. 22 and have been in custody since their arrests. Rolon was initially charged in juvenile court but later charged as an adult in Worcester Central District Court.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The suspects were held without bail. The cases are due back in court on May 2.

More Worcester news

Worcester Mar 27

Brazilian man living in Worcester charged in human smuggling operation

Milford Mar 14

How a Worcester firefighter ended up delivering his colleague's baby

Northborough Mar 10

‘This shouldn't happen': Worcester cop charged in fight with kids' soccer coach

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us