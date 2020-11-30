These Greater Boston Restaurants and Bars Have Gone Into Winter Hibernation

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

At least four more restaurants/bars in the Greater Boston area have shut down for the winter as the trend of hibernating continues to pick up.

According to several sources, The Lansdowne Pub in Boston's Fenway, Daddy Jones Bar in Somerville's Magoun Square, and the Olde Main Street Pub in Salem have all closed for now, with The Lansdowne Pub mentioning on Facebook that it plans to reopen in March, a message from Daddy Jones Bar saying that it continues to offer half trays and baklava online along with catering while shutting takeout down for the winter, and the Olde Main Street Pub indicating that it hopes to reopen in the spring while also having takeout available "if needed." The three dining/drinking spots join a lengthy list of local places that have already shut down for the winter as the pandemic continues.

Based on information from a couple of sources, Abby Lane in Boston's Theater District has also shut down for the time being, with owner Jason Santos confirming this to us and indicating that the Tremont Street spot will close for the winter "at most." (Santos also indicates that the lack of a patio along with no theatergoers in the area both played a role in the decision.) It appears that his other dining spots, including Buttermilk & Bourbon and Citrus & Salt in the Back Bay and the new B&B Fish in Marblehead, remain in operation for now.

Jason Santos, who is known in part for his TV appearances (including on Hell's Kitchen), first opened Abby Lane in 2012, with the restaurant offering a mix of New American and classic American fare along with craft cocktails.

by Marc Hurwitz

