Four people displaced by Roslindale fire in multi-family home

By Matt Fortin

Four people are without a place to stay following a fire at a multi-family home in the Roslindale section of Boston late Sunday night, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters said that the fire broke out shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night on the first floor of a home on Hyde Park Avenue. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the second floor with an aggressive attack.

Nobody was reported hurt in the fire.

An investigation is underway by fire officials.

