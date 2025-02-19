New Hampshire

Four people hurt in wrong-way crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

Jason Buttrick faces multiple charges in the crash, including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and DUI

By Thea DiGiammerino

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

Four people were hurt when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on with another vehicle on I-93 in Plymouth, New Hampshire on Monday.

New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a Subaru Outback was traveling the wrong direction on the offramp on I-93 north around 8:15 p.m. when he collided head-on with another vehicle.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Outback's driver, identified as 33-year-old Jason Buttrick of Ashland, ran off after the crash, according to police, but troopers soon found him and took him into custody. He and the three people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Buttrick was charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, DUI, DUI second offense, operating after suspension, and conduct after an accident, according to police. He was released on bail and is scheduled for arraignment in Plymouth District Court on Thursday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 15 hours ago

Former NH police officer accused in masked shoplifting in town where he worked

New Hampshire Feb 18

Ski lift malfunctions at Pats Peak in NH, 120 people evacuated

New Hampshire 22 hours ago

Meet the venomous snake found in a bunch of bananas at a NH Market Basket

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us