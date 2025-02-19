Four people hurt in wrong-way crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

Four people were hurt when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on with another vehicle on I-93 in Plymouth, New Hampshire on Monday.

New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a Subaru Outback was traveling the wrong direction on the offramp on I-93 north around 8:15 p.m. when he collided head-on with another vehicle.

The Outback's driver, identified as 33-year-old Jason Buttrick of Ashland, ran off after the crash, according to police, but troopers soon found him and took him into custody. He and the three people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Buttrick was charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, DUI, DUI second offense, operating after suspension, and conduct after an accident, according to police. He was released on bail and is scheduled for arraignment in Plymouth District Court on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.