Fourth of July Celebrations Continue Across Mass.

After downpours ruined weekend plans and left many spending July Fourth indoors, sunny weather on Monday gave everyone another chance to enjoy the long holiday weekend.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic triggered a lockdown and put most Independence Day traditions on hiatus, people once again gathered for town parades in both Needham and Chelmsford.

“The fact that it’s been raining the entire holiday weekend and now we have a nice day and a day off — it feels pretty good,” said Holly Dineen of Burlington.

A carnival in Lexington, which was organized by the town’s Lions Club, brought out hundreds of families. For many of them, it was their first time in a large crowd since before the pandemic hit.

“It’s just great to be able to get the kids back out enjoying the day,” said Shandra Craven of Lexington. “They needed it more than we did, but there’s nothing like being out in the sunshine, riding the rides, eating good food.”

The carnival, which ran for five days, ends Monday night.