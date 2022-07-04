Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Fourth of July

Fourth of July Show in Boston Marks a Happy Return to Tradition For Many

People are excited to watch the fireworks and hear the Boston Pops and Chaka Khan at the Fourth of July celebration on the Esplanade

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Preparations for the  2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular have been underway for days and things were coming together Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police called it an all-hands-on-deck situation in terms of safety, one of the area’s marquee events.

Police said there is no credible threat to the public and law enforcement has been doing periodic sweeps. There will be uniformed and plain clothed officers around the Esplanade.

K9 teams, will be helping out as well as a marine unit enforce boating laws. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police remind spectators that alcohol, weapons, glass containers, backpacks and drones are not allowed here.

They also say be prepared - there are fewer concessions and vendors than they’ve historically had, meaning attendees should plan to bring water and snacks for the long outdoor day.

The first Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular since 2019, and the lines to get in were already long Monday morning.  The gates outside the Hatch Memorial Shell will open to the public at noon.

The Boston Pops concert starts at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

More on the Fourth of July

Fourth of July 12 hours ago

Attendees Expecting ‘Absolutely Spectacular' Fourth of July Show in Boston

United States 11 hours ago

Despite Disappointment On This July 4, Many Americans Stay Positive For Future

Massachusetts 12 hours ago

New England Ready for Fourth of July

The man first in line was from Virginia and said he’s been coming to the event since 1994. He wouldn’t share what time he set up camp here on the esplanade, only saying he lives by three rules: 

 “You don’t talk about Bruno, you don’t talk about Fourth of July plans, and you don’t talk about fight club. We’ve got plans and so far it works!” TC Jones IV said.

“This is the Fourth of July. There are a lot of Fourth of July celebrations but this is the Fourth of July,” he added.

For a lot of people at the start of the line this is a family tradition, and they can’t wait to claim their spot.

Event organizers strongly encourage traveling light and using public transit, as many of the roads around the Esplanade will be closed.

This article tagged under:

Fourth of JulyMassachusettsBOSTONBoston PopsESPLANADE
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us