Fourth of July Show in Boston Marks a Happy Return to Tradition For Many

Preparations for the 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular have been underway for days and things were coming together Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police called it an all-hands-on-deck situation in terms of safety, one of the area’s marquee events.

Police said there is no credible threat to the public and law enforcement has been doing periodic sweeps. There will be uniformed and plain clothed officers around the Esplanade.

K9 teams, will be helping out as well as a marine unit enforce boating laws.

Police remind spectators that alcohol, weapons, glass containers, backpacks and drones are not allowed here.

They also say be prepared - there are fewer concessions and vendors than they’ve historically had, meaning attendees should plan to bring water and snacks for the long outdoor day.

The first Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular since 2019, and the lines to get in were already long Monday morning. The gates outside the Hatch Memorial Shell will open to the public at noon.

The Boston Pops concert starts at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

The man first in line was from Virginia and said he’s been coming to the event since 1994. He wouldn’t share what time he set up camp here on the esplanade, only saying he lives by three rules:

“You don’t talk about Bruno, you don’t talk about Fourth of July plans, and you don’t talk about fight club. We’ve got plans and so far it works!” TC Jones IV said.

“This is the Fourth of July. There are a lot of Fourth of July celebrations but this is the Fourth of July,” he added.

For a lot of people at the start of the line this is a family tradition, and they can’t wait to claim their spot.

Event organizers strongly encourage traveling light and using public transit, as many of the roads around the Esplanade will be closed.