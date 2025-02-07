Fourth suspect charged in alleged carjacking of Uber Eats driver in Roslindale

A fourth suspect has been arrested in the alleged carjacking of an Uber Eats driver in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood on Wednesday, according to police.

Jabrell Reynolds, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with carjacking. He is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

Reynolds is the fourth suspect charged in the case. The arrests of the others was announced Thursday.

Boston police said their officers responded to a call about a reported carjacking at 75 Archdale Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, police spoke with the victim and learned that two people, both wearing ski masks, robbed him of his vehicle after he had completed an Uber Eats delivery. One of the suspects was armed with a gun.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered at the rear of 237 Cummins Highway and was towed by police for further investigation. Around 8 p.m. the same night, police spotted three people matching the description of the suspects in the area of Cummings Highway and Hyde Park Avenue. When police tried to confront them, one took off running.

That person, identified as a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with Delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of ammunition, delinquent to wit; carrying a loaded firearm, and delinquent to wit; trespassing, and carjacking.

The two others, identified as 18-year-old Ronnie Perry and Wilfredo Suarez-Rosario, 22, both Dorchester residents, were also arrested.

Perry was charged with carjacking, leaving the scene of property damage and unlicensed operation. Suarez-Rosario was charged with carjacking.

Investigators said they also recovered a loaded weapon - a ghost gun equipped with a laser sight attachment