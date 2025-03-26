Dedham

Fox tests positive for rabies after Dedham attacks

The attacks happened on Sunday and Monday in the Sandy Valley Road area

A fox that attacked a person and two dogs in Dedham, Massachusetts, has tested positive for rabies, the town's animal control officer confirmed Wednesday.

The attacks happened on Sunday and Monday in the Sandy Valley Road area. Anyone who may have been exposed to this fox is urged to seek medical treatment or contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800.

Rabies is a serious disease that requires immediate intervention. Anyone exposed to an infected animal's saliva through a bite, scratch, or through contact with their eyes, nose or mouth is at high risk.

Animal Control notes that everyone involved in the recent attacks has gone through the necessary post-exposure prophylaxis, or PEP, treatment.

Owners of pets who may have had contact with the fox should contact their veterinarian to check if their pet needs a rabies booster shot.

