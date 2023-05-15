Foxboro Commuter Trains Canceled After Bridge Strike in Dedham

All MBTA Commuter Rail trains to and from Foxboro have been canceled after a truck hit a bridge in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Traffic on East Street was closed indefinitely as well after the train bridge, near the Endicott Estate, was hit before 10 a.m., according to Dedham police.

They shared images of a truck underneath a bridge with just over 12 feet of clearance.

The MBTA announced the cancellation of Foxboro lines "until further notice" just before 2 p.m. The diversion, they said, "will allow for necessary track work following the vehicle striking a bridge near Endicott."

Commuters headed to or from Foxboro by train can use the Franklin line, the MBTA said, with a shuttle bus connection to Foxboro "through the evening" from Walpole.