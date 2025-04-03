Crime and Courts

Woman arrested after fleeing police, crashing into cruisers with child in vehicle

The woman hasn't been publicly identified, and police didn't share her relationship with the child or what's suspected to have led to the pursuit

By Asher Klein

NBCDFW.com

A woman fleeing police with a child in her vehicle hit three Foxborough, Massachusetts, police cruisers before being arrested on Thursday, officials said.

No officers were hurt during the chase and the driver and child were taken to a hospital as a precaution, Foxborough police said.

The incident was first reported as a stolen vehicle, possibly with a child inside, in Norton, according to Foxborough police. Officers with that department spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver drove off.

The vehicle drove over tire-deflation devices deployed by state police, officials said, and the vehicle was soon disabled, leading to the woman's arrest.

The woman hasn't been publicly identified, and police didn't share her relationship with the child or what's suspected to have led to the pursuit.

State police referred questions to Foxborough police.

