Foxborough police looking for missing woman

Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing woman and asking the public to help with their search.

Foxborough police say they received a report around 10:30 p.m. Sunday about a woman trying to enter a home in the area of 268 South Street. A second caller from the area reported a missing family member.

The woman is missing from South Street near Mill Street, according to a public safety alert that went out Monday morning. She is described as an 86-year-old wearing a blue/white sweater.

Police are asking any residents in the area to check their cameras, sheds, cars, bulkheads and other areas. The woman may be confused or hiding, according to police.

Anyone who has helpful video footage or who sees the woman is asked to call 911.