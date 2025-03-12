Framingham apartment set up like pharmacy leads to 4 arrests, authorities say

Federal investigators say an apartment in Framingham, Massachusetts, was set up like a pharmacy, including an examination room and large quantities of prescription drugs.

The office of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Leah Foley says 40-year-old Douglas Reis de Souza pretended to be a legitimate pharmacist, but had no license.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

He and three employees — all allegedly undocumented immigrants from Brazil — are accused of illegally importing prescription drugs from that country and selling them on the black market, mostly to the Portuguese community in the area.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities arrested de Souza, 33-year-old Dekny Marcos de Carvaleho Reis, 34-year-old Dekmara de Carvalho Reis 41-year-old Wandiscleia Ferreira de Souza Guimaraes.

"I am disgusted," said Brianna Davis, who lives at the apartment complex. "It's quite a ruse, but I also feel like people should try to use more common sense. An actual proper pharmacist is not going to distribute medications from a home."

According to court documents, de Souza was selling everything from pain medications like Codeine to anti-anxiety Clonazepam pills to testosterone and morphine out of his apartment.

Prosecutors say the pharmacy operated for years and made hundreds of thousands of dollars in profits.