ICE Boston arrests Guatemalan man accused of child rape

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a man in Framingham, Massachusetts, on charges of rape of a child.

Jose Fernando-Perez, 49, a Guatemalan citizen, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with three counts of forcible rape of a child and three counts of aggravated rape of a child, ICE said in a written statement.

Fernando-Perez was arraigned Dec. 6, 2005, by the Lynn District Court in Massachusetts for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and for using incorrect license plates and was convicted on Oct. 19, 2012, according to ICE.

He was then arraigned by the Lynn District Court on April 19, 2022, for rape of a child by force, but the court dismissed the case due to a higher court indictment.

The Essex County Superior Court in Salem, Massachusetts, arraigned Fernando-Perez on three counts of forcible rape of a minor and three counts of aggravated rape of a minor. ICE officials said despite an immigration retainer, the court released him on pretrial conditions in October 2022.

ICE officers served Fernando-Perez with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge following his arrest, and he remains in ICE custody.