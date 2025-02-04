In Framingham, apparent ICE activity casts shadow on Day Without Immigrants protest

The Day Without Immigrants campaign, meant to protest political policies that affect the immigrant community, particularly those who are undocumented, was held Monday across the country, but in Framingham, Massachusetts, people said it's felt like several days without immigrants.

That's especially after ICE agents were purportedly seen on video making arrests in downtown Framingham.

Los Pinos restaurant owner Roni Figueroa said he saw federal agents chase a man and arrest him while on the ground on Concord Street across from his establishment.

"It was the very first time that I saw someone really apprehended that way," he said.

Aroldo Betancourt A man being arrested in Framingham, Massachusetts.

ICE has not responded to multiple request for comment on this and other recent incidents.

The Day Without Immigrants campaign is aimed to draw attention to the often-unseen work that immigrants do by showing how it affects others' daily lives, at work, out shopping and at school.

Some who decided not to partake in Monday's campaign said they were concerned for their jobs or retaliation.

Pinos and others said the ICE arrests they saw made them think they could one day be targeted as well.

Evangelical Pastor Marsoli Sampaio, of Family Connection Ministers, said this Sunday's service had a smaller attendance, and that people often worry about being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I hope and I pray that something better happens for the future of the immigrants in this nation," Sampaio said.

Eighteen-year-old Lynn resident Zeneyda Barrera was released from ICE custody, where the immigrant with legal status was taken following a fight with her brother over her phone, according to her lawyer.

Framingham restaurant manager Gabriel Viana hopes his business can soon return to normal.

"In reality, these past couple of weeks have been primarily empty," he said. "Most folks, they are not leaving their homes, whether for work or school."

For Alessandro Santos, who works in education, said the absenteeism of students was quite notable.

"The kids don't want to [go] to school because they think they will be trouble for their parents," he said.

Framingham resident and Brazilian national Elvis Santos said that, as long as ICE is focusing on violent criminals, he's all for it.

"If it's a criminal guy then no problem, arrest him, because we need to keep the community safe," he said.