Man Arrested on Murder Charges in Killing of Father, Son in Framingham

Authorities have been investigating a double shooting that left a man and his son dead over the weekend in Framingham, Massachusetts, and they announced Tuesday that a man was arrested on suspicion of killing them.

James "Manny" Wade, 45, and his 24-year-old son James Wade were killed in what appears to be an ambush by Aneudy Delgado Torres, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Delgado Torres, 39, was arrested on two murder charges in the shooting, which took place late Friday night.

Investigators now believe the Wades were meeting up with Delgado Torres and others at the location of the shooting when Delgado Torres opened fire "suddenly, and without any conversation having taken place," Ryan said.

Police had said the two men were shot around 11:30 p.m. on Second Street.

The son was pronounced dead at the scene while his father was pronounced dead at MetroWest Medical Center. Both were found to have died of gunshot wounds.

Additionally, Ryan said Tuesday, a bullet believed to have come from the shooting was found to have burst through door and ricocheted into a wall near where a 4-year-old child and a teenager were sleeping.

A gun was recovered at the scene, according to Ryan.

Delgado Torres was arrested at a hotel in Marlboro and will face the murder charges in court Wednesday, Ryan said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

A person who lives near the shooting told NBC10 Boston that it was somewhat unusual for the area, but added he's had some concerns about his safety due to increased foot traffic at certain times of day.

