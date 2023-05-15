Framingham Firefighters Battling Brush Fire

A brush fire was burning in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, and it may have extended into a structure, firefighters said.

Video from the scene showed firefighters spraying down a gutted structure.

The Framingham Fire Department didn't provide more details about the fire, but noted that a fire weather watch was issued in the Boston area for Tuesday and Wednesday, when critical fire weather conditions are possible.

The fire weather watch that has been issued for this week is unfortunately proving to be valid for today---FFD is currently responding to a report of a brush fire that may have extended to a structure fire. https://t.co/khMyGOl9JY — Framingham Fire Department (@FraminghamFire) May 15, 2023

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.