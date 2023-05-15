Local

Framingham

Framingham Firefighters Battling Brush Fire

A fire weather watch was issued in the Boston area for Tuesday and Wednesday, when critical fire weather conditions are possible

By Asher Klein

A smoldering building in Framingham, Massachusetts, as firefighters battled a brush fire Monday, May 15, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A brush fire was burning in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, and it may have extended into a structure, firefighters said.

Video from the scene showed firefighters spraying down a gutted structure.

The Framingham Fire Department didn't provide more details about the fire, but noted that a fire weather watch was issued in the Boston area for Tuesday and Wednesday, when critical fire weather conditions are possible.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

