Police investigation underway in Framingham

Police asked the public to avoid an area near a lake in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday as they investigated an incident.

It wasn't immediately clear what police were investigating, but they said there was no danger to the public.

The investigation centered on Old Connecticut Path near Danforth Street and Riverpath Drive, Framingham police said. They asked people avoid the area, which is by the north shore of Lake Cochituate.

They said they would share more information when it was available.