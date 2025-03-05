Framingham

Police investigation underway in Framingham

The investigation centered on Old Connecticut Path near Danforth Street and Riverpath Drive, Framingham police said

By Asher Klein

A generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

Police asked the public to avoid an area near a lake in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday as they investigated an incident.

It wasn't immediately clear what police were investigating, but they said there was no danger to the public.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The investigation centered on Old Connecticut Path near Danforth Street and Riverpath Drive, Framingham police said. They asked people avoid the area, which is by the north shore of Lake Cochituate.

They said they would share more information when it was available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Framingham
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us