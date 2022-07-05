Local

Framingham

Framingham Police Ask for Help ID'ing Suspect in String of Break-ins

Multiple break-ins or attempted house breaks were reported late Sunday and early Monday in the area of Frost Street, Scott Drive, Livoli Road and Fairfield Road, Framingham police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, are trying to find the suspect behind several break-ins over the Fourth of July weekend.

Framingham police say multiple house breaks and attempted break-ins were reported during the late-night hours of Sunday and early morning hours of Monday in the area of Frost Street, Scott Drive, Livoli Road and Fairfield Road.

It appears the same suspect was responsible for all incidents, police said. Surveillance cameras captured the unknown man wearing a "Naruto Shippuden" hoodie, face mask and gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins or the suspect is asked to contact Framingham detectives at 508-532-5923.

