Framingham Police Chief Becomes 2nd in Mass. to Announce Retirement in 2 Days

For the second time in as many days, a Massachusetts police chief announced his plans to retire.

Framingham Police Chief Steven Trask said Wednesday that he would step down. Friday will be his last day on the job.

The announcement comes on the heels of Tuesday's news that Newton Police Chief David MacDonald will also retire. No date was given, but Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said MacDonald suggested he would leave at some point this summer.

Trask has spent 33 years with his department. MacDonald has been on Newton's force for 27 years. Their retirements come at a time when protesters nationwide are pushing for changes in policing following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

A day before Trask's announcement, the chief signed a joint order with Mayor Yvonne Spicer proclaiming the intent "to adopt common sense reforms to the use of force policies of the Framingham Police Department."

Also on Tuesday, Framingham students and parents told NBC10 Boston about their petition to remove school resource officers.

In the statement announcing Trask's retirement, Spicer said she was proud of the chief's contribution to the joint order a day earlier.

"In my tenure as Mayor, I have gotten to know Chief Trask through both good and difficult times, and it's through those tough times when you see the heart and soul of an individual," Spicer said. "Chief Trask will leave behind a legacy of leadership and serve as an example to anyone coming up through the ranks."

"I am forever grateful to Mayor Spicer for giving me the opportunity to lead the finest police department in Massachusetts," Trask said in the statement. "Together we have accomplished a tremendous amount in just two years, and we have set a course for future success. The exit from civil service will allow the next Chief to have tremendous flexibility in hiring and promoting officers."

Deputy Chief Ronald Brandolini will replace Trask as acting chief as the city searches for a new permanent chief.