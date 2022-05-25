Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Framingham

Framingham Police Issue Warning After String of Break-ins

Framingham police are increasing patrols in neighborhoods to ensure safety, but they are also urging residents to take precautions

By Alysha Palumbo

Framingham Police Department

Framingham police are increasing patrols, but they’re also asking for help from the public to identify the people responsible for a string of break-ins.

Video footage released by police shows people breaking into cars and homes in the area over the past few months.

In most of the videos, the suspects are concealing their identities by wearing hats, masks and gloves. But there are some glimpses of their faces and police are hoping someone may recognize their clothing, how they walk or act.

Investigators said most of the break-ins have occurred after 11 p.m. into the early morning hours. Some have happened even when people were home.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Framingham police are increasing patrols in neighborhoods to ensure safety, but they are also urging residents to take precautions.

Police are encouraging residents to turn on exterior lights, alarm systems and cameras, as well as keeping sheds, garages and homes locked. Police also suggest not only keep car doors locked, but keeping valuables out of sight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Framingham police at 508-872-1212.

Coverage of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Texas school shooting 1 hour ago

Local Experts Explain How to Talk to Children About the Texas School Shooting

Texas 12 hours ago

‘Every Parent's Worst Nightmare': New England Lawmakers React to Texas School Shooting

This article tagged under:

FraminghamMassachusettsPOLICEbreak-ins
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us