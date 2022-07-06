Framingham Police Searching for Suspect in String of Break-ins Over 4th Weekend

Police in Framingham are trying to find the suspect behind several break-ins over the Fourth of July weekend.

Framingham police say multiple house breaks and attempted break-ins were reported during the late-night hours of Sunday and early morning hours of Monday in the area of Frost Street, Scott Drive, Livoli Road and Fairfield Road.

It appears the same suspect was responsible for all incidents, police said. Surveillance cameras captured the unknown man wearing a "Naruto Shippuden" hoodie, face mask and gloves.

Katie Harrington, a middle school teacher, lives in one of the homes that was hit. She was vacationing on Cape Cod for the holiday weekend when she got a notification about activity from her Ring doorbell.

“I thought it was a deer. I was a little surprised to see it was a man coming out of my house,” Harrington said.

Harrington said he came in and out of a window, but opened the front door just to bring in one of her packages. She said the thief was very selective about what he stole.

“He took cash, but not my gift cards,” Harrington said. “He went through my jewelry, left some behind and kept some. I think he was in there about 40 to 45 minutes.”

The same suspect was caught running across a lawn on Frost Road. Framingham police hope someone recognizes him and comes forward. They are also reminding the public to take preventative steps before going on vacation.

“The public should be aware they need to lock their windows and doors if they’re going on vacation,” Lt. Rachel Mickens of Framingham Police said. “It’s also great to enlist the help of a neighbor or friend to check on the residence while you’re gone and if you can, download a surveillance video application on your phone so you can get notice of your activity.”

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins or the suspect is asked to contact Framingham detectives at 508-532-5923.