WATCH: DA giving update on suspect in 1989 Framingham rapes arrested in LA

Authorities are set to give an update Monday on the man arrested in August after leading a police chase in Los Angeles who'd been wanted over a series of sexual assaults in the Massachusetts area more than 30 years ago.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office didn't provide details on what they would share about Stephen Paul Gale. Their news conference is set to be held at 1 p.m. — it will be livestreamed atop this page.

Gale was dramatically arrested at the end of a police chase outside a medical plaza in Los Angeles' Westwood neighborhood on Aug. 8. Patrol cars had followed the vehicle as it circled a neighborhood for nearly an hour, then got on the popular I-405 highway and plowing through spike strips.

The driver surrendered while news helicopters circled ahead, capturing the arrest. Prosecutors have noted that Gale was entitled to a rendition hearing before being returned to Massachusetts.

In Massachusetts, Gale is accused of raping two women at gunpoint in a women's clothing store in Framingham more than 30 years ago.

He was identified through forensic genealogy as the person who held up the Hit or Miss store as it was opening on Dec. 27, 1989, the district attorney said in May.

Prior to his arrest in Los Angeles, Gale was indicted on four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping and one of armed robbery and was wanted for arrest. Investigators have also said they were looking into whether other incidents in the Greater Boston area in 1989 were tied to the crimes Gale is accused of.

"You think about the lives that have been lived by the two women affected by this incident … we do not stop working on these cases, they are never closed, and we do not forget what people came into this county and did," Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a news conference in May, standing in front of police renderings and a driver's license photo of Gale.