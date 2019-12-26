armed robbery

Framingham Starbucks Robbed at Gunpoint: State Police

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Massachusetts State Police respond to the scene of an armed robbery on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at a Starbucks in Framingham.
Massachusetts State Police is investigating after they received a call of an armed robbery at a Starbucks off the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Authorities said they received a call of the robbery at 6:20 a.m. and responded to a Starbucks in the Framingham rest area off I-90 westbound. There, state police learned the thief brandished a gun and got access to a safe before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported in connection to the robbery. It is unclear what the robbery took and if they fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

