Framingham police, US Marshals making announcement on unsolved case

Massachusetts and federal authorities are set to make an announcement involving an unsolved case Tuesday.

A U.S. Marshals Service representative and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker were due to join Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan at her office in Woburn Tuesday morning.

It wasn't immediately clear what the announcement entailed. Ryan's office said only that there was a development in an unsolved case.

Watch the 11:15 a.m. announcement atop this story.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article will be updated when more information is available.