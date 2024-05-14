Framingham

Framingham police, US Marshals making announcement on unsolved case

It wasn't immediately clear what the announcement, which will be livestreamed on this page, entailed

By Asher Klein

us-marshall-star
AP

Massachusetts and federal authorities are set to make an announcement involving an unsolved case Tuesday.

A U.S. Marshals Service representative and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker were due to join Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan at her office in Woburn Tuesday morning.

It wasn't immediately clear what the announcement entailed. Ryan's office said only that there was a development in an unsolved case.

Watch the 11:15 a.m. announcement atop this story.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

