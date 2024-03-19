‘Severe' delays on Framingham/Worcester commuter rail due to police activity in Newton

There are delays on the MBTA's Framingham/Worcester commuter rail due to police activity in Newton, Massachusetts, the agency said Tuesday.

There is a scene on the tracks near the Auburndale station, the MBTA said. Train 515 is stopped and others should expect "severe delays."

Specific details on what happened were not immediately released.

