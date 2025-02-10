Mass. hikers rescued after hitting whiteout conditions on NH's Franconia Ridge

Rescuers helped guide three hikers caught in whiteout conditions on Franconia Ridge in New Hampshire to safety after responding to an SOS alert Sunday evening.

The response began around 5:30 p.m. when the New Hampshire Fish and Game Rescue Coordination Center received an SOS alert from the area of Mount Lincoln. By calling the listed emergency contacts, conservation officers learned that three hikers had been caught in whiteout conditions while hiking the Falling Waters/Bridle Path Loop. The hikers had texted that they needed help and were struggling with cold-related injuries.

The hikers had a Garmin device that allowed rescuers to track their movements as they continued to the summit of Mount Lafayette. A team of rescuers, including conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team, eventually caught up with the hikers during their descent, meeting up around 9:10 p.m. After giving the hikers fresh lights, the whole group made it to the trailhead by 10:20 p.m.

Officials said the group identified as a 24-year-old from Boston, a 24-year-old from Cambridge and a 25-year-old from Boston, were fairly well-prepared for a winter hike but lacked experience above the treeline. They started the trip around 9 a.m., taking the Falling Waters Trail to Franconia Ridge. They started to struggle on the ridge due to deep snow and whiteout conditions that made it hard to keep to the trail.

Officials said the hikers began to panic when they activated the SOS on their device, but knew it would take hours for rescuers to arrive and feared turning back would be more dangerous.

The group had a Hike Safe Card and had informed their emergency contacts of their plans before heading out. This was supposed to be a training hike for Mount Washington, which is now on hold. The hikers were grateful to the rescuers.

Franconia Ridge is a well-known hiking area in the White Mountains that includes a series of trails through Mount Lafayette, Mount Lincoln, and Little Haystack. Conditions can quickly become hazardous in the winter.

Hikers are reminded to prepare for winter conditions and always pack these 10 essentials: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For more information on hiking safety, visit hikeSafe.com.