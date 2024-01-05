Franklin

Franklin crash snarls traffic on I-495

A crash in Franklin, Massachusetts, left traffic at a standstill on Interstate 495 northbound

NBC10 Boston

A crash on Interstate 495 in Franklin, Massachusetts, is causing traffic problems Friday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said shortly before 4 p.m. that the rollover crash happened at Exit 41.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The left lanes were initially closed northbound and southbound. The southbound side has since fully reopened, but the two left lanes remained closed northbound.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Hours after the crash, traffic was still backed up for miles.

This article tagged under:

FranklinMassachusettscrash
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us