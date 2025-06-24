Driver charged in death of 5-year-old & her mother in Franklin to appear in court

A man accused of drunk driving in a crash that killed a 5-year-old girl and her mother in Franklin, Massachusetts, last month is due in court Tuesday.

James Blanchard, 21, has been charged in the Memorial Day weekend crash at the intersection of Grove and Beaver streets. He's pleaded not guilty to charges of motor vehicle homicide, drunken driving and negligent operation after the death of 5-year-old Krisha Patel.

He now faces an additional count of motor vehicle homicide for the death of her mother, Minaben Patel, 38, who died in the days after the crash, according to Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Blanchard will be arraigned on the new charge Tuesday in Wrentham District Court.

The Patel's son was also hurt in the crash, which prosecutors said happened while the family was heading to his birthday celebration.

According to the commonwealth, Franklin police arrived on scene to find Blanchard's truck in the middle of the roadway, and the Patel family's sedan off to the side. The girl and her mother, who was unconscious, were found outside of the car and given CPR.

As the child was transported from the scene, her condition worsened. She was airlifted to UMass Worcester but did not survive her injuries.

The mother was also brought to UMass Worcester for serious injuries, as was the brother, who was a passenger in the front seat and was initially trapped inside the car.

The father, who was driving, was hurt but was released from the hospital after treatment.

Prosecutors said in court that the Patel family was on their way to Blackstone for the son's birthday. The father told investigators that he saw the oncoming pickup truck in his lane, so he tried to swerve to avoid it, turning left into the opposite lane of travel, but the vehicles still collided.

Prosecutors have said Blanchard had blood on his nose and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy when they first arrived on scene. Officers asked if he was OK, and he said he was OK, that he was just coming from Plainville where he works when all of a sudden there was a crash.

Blanchard told police he didn't remember much of what happened and that it occurred very fast. An officer detected an unknown alcoholic beverage, and asked him if he had been drinking. Blanchard, who was slurring his words, said no.

Officers found two 1.75 liter handles of Tito's vodka and beers inside the truck.

Blanchard submitted to a breathalyzer test, which came back with a reading of .19. The legal limit in Massachusetts is .08.

Three victims were taken to local hospitals -- two by ambulance and one by helicopter. They are in serious condition at this time, police said.

While it was being analyzed, Blanchard told police he had a beer earlier in the day. He was placed under arrest and transported by Bellingham Fire to Milford Hospital. Prosecutors noted in court that Blanchard was nodding off during transit.

Around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Franklin police detectives interviewed Blanchard, during which time he said he had worked from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday as a mechanic in Plainville. He stopped by the liquor store in Plainville where he bought one liter of vodka and beer. Then he did landscaping, where he had two beers. When he left that job, he opened the Tito's and began drinking straight out of the bottle on his drive home.

When asked about the two Tito's in his car, Blanchard said the empty one was from the night before, while the one that was a quarter full was from the liquor store earlier that day, and he had been drinking it just before the crash.

The commonwealth asked the judge to set bail at $250,000 during Blanchard's initial arraignment, based on the level of alcohol involved, the seriousness of the crash, and Blanchard's driving record, which includes a previous open container charge.

Blanchard's attorney requested bail of $10,000 with electronic monitoring and an alcohol rehab center, saying there were some beds available in Massachusetts and that it was probably the right place for Blanchard at this time.

Blanchard's attorney said he's a lifelong Franklin resident who graduated from Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School and is employed as a mechanic. The attorney told the judge that while this is a significant case with significant penalties, Blanchard is not a flight risk.

The judge sided with the commonwealth, however, and set bail at $250,000 cash, pointing out that prosecutors would likely upgrade the charges to superior court. Blanchard was also ordered not to drive and to refrain from drinking alcohol. He will have to submit to alcohol testing.

The judge said he would revisit bail if the case stays in district court.