5-year-old killed by alleged drunk driver was on her way to a birthday party

A 5-year-old girl who was killed when her family's car was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Franklin, Massachusetts, over the weekend was on her way to a birthday celebration, prosecutors said as they revealed new details of the case in court Tuesday.

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said the child was riding in a sedan with her parents and brother when they were struck by a pickup driven by 21-year-old James N. Blanchard at the intersection of Grove and Beaver streets around 6:22 p.m. Saturday. Blanchard was arraigned in Wrentham District Court Tuesday.

According to the commonwealth, the girl and her mother were found outside the car after the crash and given CPR. The child was airlifted to UMass Worcester and did not survive. Her mother and brother also suffered critical injuries. Her father, who was driving, was also hurt, but has been released from the hospital.

The family was on their way to Blackstone for the son's birthday, according to prosecutors. The father told investigators that he saw the pickup in his lane and tried to swerve to avoid it, but the cars still collided.

Prosecutors said Blanchard was slurring his words after the crash and told police he didn't remember what happened. Officers smelled alcohol and found two handles of vodka and beer inside the car.

He submitted to a breathalyzer test, which came back with a reading of .19. The legal limit is .08.

Three victims were taken to local hospitals -- two by ambulance and one by helicopter. They are in serious condition at this time, police said.

Blanchard allegedly told officers he'd had a beer earlier in the day. He was taken to Milford Hospital and placed under arrest.

Blanchard faces charges of motor vehicle homicide, drunken driving and negligent operation A judge set bail at $250,000 cash bail, pointing out that the commonwealth would likely upgrade the charges to superior court. Blanchard was also ordered not to drive and to undergo alcohol testing.

Blanchard's attorney had requested bail of $10,000 with eelectronic monitoring and alcohol rehab.

The next court date is scheduled for June 24.

Franklin residents who spoke with NBC10 Boston on Sunday night say the deadly crash has left the entire town heartbroken.

"I will pray for those people it's just, that's horrifying," one woman said.

"It's an entire community hurt, you know. It's horrible," Mullaney Harris said.

"It's terrible to hear that a girl that young is gone because someone doesn’t know how to put the keys down," Danny Fontecchio said. "I hope he gets what's coming to him."

A single teddy bear was placed at the scene Sunday night, and residents say they're praying for the family who lost their child.

"I really just hope that family gets justice and closure and hopefully some peace at some point," Harris added.