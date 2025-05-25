3 seriously injured in Franklin crash, police say

Three people were seriously injured in a crash in Franklin, Massachusetts, Saturday night, including one person who needed to be flown to an area hospital.

Franklin police say they received multiple 911 calls around 6:22 p.m. reporting a serious crash in the area of 76 Grove Street and arrived to find two vehicles had crashed, and there were serious injuries and entrapment.

Three victims were taken to local hospitals -- two by ambulance and one by helicopter. They are in serious condition at this time, police said.

No other details have been released about the victims, or how this crash occurred.

Grove Street was shut down between Beaver Street and Forge Hill Road and continues to be closed while the crash is investigated by Franklin police, the Massachusetts State Police collision and reconstruction section and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Video from the scene shows two cars badly damaged, including one that appears to have left the roadway.

An investigation is active and ongoing. Further information is not being released at this time, police said.