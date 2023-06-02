Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Franklin Man Accused of Threatening to Kill US Senator

According to court documents, a threatening message was sent on a voicemail from a number associated with Landry.

Gavel
FILE

A man from Franklin, New Hampshire has been charged with threatening to kill a U.S. Senator, according to authorities.

66-year-old Brian Landry is accused of threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a United States official in connection with the official’s performance of official duties.

According to court documents, a threatening message was sent on a voicemail from a number associated with Landry.

The message said “Hey stupid. I’m a veteran sniper. And unless you change your ways, I got my scope pointed in your direction and I’m coming to get you. You’re a dead man walking, you piece of [expletives].”, according to the documents.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Documents say Landry then admitted to having called the Senator’s office but did not initially recall exactly what he said in the voicemail.

Landry is scheduled to appear in federal court.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us