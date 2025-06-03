Woman dies days after Franklin car crash that killed daughter, DA says

A woman has died over a week after being critically injured in a Franklin, Massachusetts, car crash that killed her daughter and also injured her son, officials said.

The death of Minaben Patel, 38, was announced Tuesday by the Franklin District Attorney's Office. The cause of her death will be determined at an autopsy.

“The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Franklin Police Department are saddened by the loss to Minaben’s family and we extend our heartfelt condolences,” District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Franklin Police Chief Thomas J. Lynch said in a statement.

Patel's daughter, 5-year-old Krisha, died soon after the May 24 crash. There was no update on the condition of Patel's son — Krisha's brother — on Tuesday. He was also hurt in the crash, which prosecutors have said took place while the family was headed to his birthday celebration.

James Blanchard, 21, has been charged in the Memorial Day weekend crash at the intersection of Grove and Beaver streets. He's pleaded not guilty to charges of motor vehicle homicide, drunken driving and negligent operation.

According to the commonwealth, Franklin police arrived on scene to find Blanchard's truck in the middle of the roadway, and the Patel family's sedan off to the side. The girl and her mother, who was unconscious, were found outside of the car and given CPR.

As the child was transported from the scene, her conditioned worsened. She was airlifted to UMass Worcester but did not survive her injuries.

The mother was also brought to UMass Worcester for serious injuries, as was the brother, who was a passenger in the front seat and was initially trapped inside the car.

The father, who was driving, was hurt but was released from the hospital after treatment.

Prosecutors said in court that the Patel family was on their way to Blackstone for the son's birthday. The father told investigators that he saw the oncoming pickup truck in his lane, so he tried to swerve to avoid it, turning left into the opposite lane of travel, but the vehicles still collided.

Prosecutors have said Blanchard had blood on his nose and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy when they first arrived on scene Saturday night. Officers asked if he was okay, and he said he was okay, that he was just coming from Plainville where he works when all of a sudden there was a crash.

Blanchard told police he didn't remember too much of what happened, that it occurred very fast. An officer detected an unknown alcoholic beverage, and asked him if he had been drinking. Blanchard, who was slurring his words, said no.

Officers found two 1.75 liter handles of Tito's vodka and beers inside the truck.

Blanchard submitted to a breathalyzer test, which came back with a reading of .19. The legal limit in Massachusetts is .08.

While it was being analyzed, Blanchard told police he had a beer earlier in the day. He was placed under arrest and transported by Bellingham Fire to Milford Hospital. Prosecutors noted in court that Blanchard was nodding off during transit.

Around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Franklin police detectives interviewed Blanchard, during which time he said he had worked from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday as a mechanic in Plainville. He stopped by the liquor store in Plainville where he bought one liter of vodka and beer. Then he did landscaping, where he had two beers. When he left that job, he opened the Tito's and began drinking straight out of the bottle on his drive home.

When asked about the two Tito's in his car, Blanchard said the empty one was from the night before, while the one that was a quarter full was from the liquor store earlier that day, and he had been drinking it just before the crash.

The commonwealth asked the judge to set bail at $250,000 during Blanchard's arraignment on Tuesday, based on the level of alcohol involved, the seriousness of the crash, and Blanchard's driving record, which includes a previous open container charge.

Blanchard's attorney requested bail of $10,000 with electronic monitoring and an alcohol rehab center, saying there were some beds available in Massachusetts and that it was probably the right place for Blanchard at this time.

Blanchard's attorney said he's a lifelong Franklin resident who graduated from Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School and is employed as a mechanic. The attorney told the judge that while this is a significant case with significant penalties, Blanchard is not a flight risk.

The judge sided with the commonwealth, however, and set bail at $250,000 cash, pointing out that prosecutors would likely upgrade the charges to superior court. Blanchard was also ordered not to drive and to refrain from drinking alcohol. He will have to submit to alcohol testing.

The judge said he would revisit bail if the case stays in district court. The next court date is scheduled for June 24.