Arson suspected in fire at Franklin church; $5K reward for info

A fire that damaged a Roman Catholic church in Franklin, Massachusetts, Wednesday is being investigated as a case of arson, state and local fire officials said Thursday.

Officials are offering up to $5,000 as a reward for information that helps the investigation into what started the blaze at St. Mary's Parish. Anyone with information was asked to call 1-800-682-9229.

The fire, reported about 5:45 p.m., led to the postponement of a service for a priest who recently died.

"Houses of worship play a vital role in every community, and our hearts go out to everyone who made St. Mary's a part of their lives," Franklin Fire Chief James McLaughlin said in a statement. "We're deeply relieved that no one was injured and that firefighters were able to contain the fire damage."

The blaze was set in the rear sacristy and quickly put out, the department has previously said, but there was a significant amount of smoke throughout the church. Firefighters remained on scene to ventilate the building.

The determination that the fire was intentionally set was made following an examination of the scene, interviews with witnesses and other evidence gathered Wednesday and Thursday, the officials said. State and local police were investigating, along with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A prayer vigil for Reverend John Sullivan, known as "Father Jack," who died on Oct. 13 after a brief illness, had been scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, and his funeral Mass was planned for Thursday at noon. But all services scheduled for Thursday were postponed due to the incident Wednesday night.