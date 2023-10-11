Franklin

Franklin police seek missing 15-year-old girl

Franklin Police

Police in Franklin, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

Authorities said Wednesday that they were looking for 15-year-old Jazlyn Rodrigues, who was last seen Tuesday evening.

Rodrigues is described as being a Hispanic girl who has dark, curly hair with blonde highlights. Police did not give additional physical characteristics, but shared a photo of her.

She left her home on Woodview Way in Franklin around 7 p.m. Tuesday, police said. At the time, she was wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-528-1212 or dial 911.

This article tagged under:

FranklinMassachusettsmissing person
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us