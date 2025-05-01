Frederick ‘Flips' Richard goes for world backflip record in fundraising event

Olympic gymnast and Stoughton, Massachusetts, native Frederick 'Flips' Richard has his sights set on a world record - for a special cause.

Richard, who took home a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, aims to break the Guinness World Record for the most backflips done in 24 hours. He's doing so to raise $100,000 toward his goal of bringing gymnastics equipment to children in Africa.

The project is part of Richard's fundraising campaign - the Frederickflips Foundation - and is in partnership with the Dominican Health and Education Initiative (DAHEI).

Richard has amassed a large social media following, where he's shared posts about the event to raise awareness.

"It's time we get these kids, these underprivileged areas, some high-level equipment so they have a chance at getting to the higher stages, the international stages, the Olympic stages."

He goes on to explain, with video of the young athletes he's working with playing in the background, that the price of equipment is often a barrier to entering the sport.

Richard has spoken publicly about inspiring the next generation of gymnasts and changing the face of the sport.

The current record is 1001 backflips in 24 hours. The event begins Friday at 5 p.m. at Premier Gymnastics in Stoughton and is open to the public. It will also be livestreamed.