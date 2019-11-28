Free Coats Available to Those in Need on ‘Buy Nothing Day’

It's held at sites across Rhode Island on Black Friday, traditionally the year's busiest shopping day

Coat_Drive_Held_in_New_Haven.jpg

Donated winter coats are available for free to those in need at sites throughout Rhode Island for what has become a holiday ritual: Buy Nothing Day.

The goal of Friday's 23rd annual coat exchange is to provide warm coats to those who need them and highlight the negative effects of consumerism.

It's held at sites around the state on Black Friday, traditionally the year's busiest shopping day.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 9 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 8 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

The largest site is typically the Statehouse lawn, steps away from the Providence Place mall where people will be shopping for Black Friday deals.

Organizers say monetary donations this year helped to create a special children's coat rack and pay for the cost of transporting hundreds of coats to the Statehouse.

The collection and distribution sites are listed online.

Copyright A
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us