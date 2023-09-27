Mattapan Trolley

Free commuter rail rides while section of Red Line is closed for repairs

The T previously announced that it will shut down the Ashmont Branch between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations and the Mattapan Line between Ashmont and Mattapan stations from Oct. 14 through Oct. 29, so crews can work to remedy existing speed restrictions

By Matt Fortin

Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

As the MBTA prepares for a 16-day closure of two sections of the Red Line, the transit agency announced on Wednesday a free alternative for riders to use instead.

The Fairmount Commuter Rail Line will be free to riders during the closure of the Ashmont Branch and Mattapan Line of the Red Line, the MBTA announced. The closure is from Oct. 14 to Oct. 29.

Riders will just need to show their CharlieCard on the Fairmount train to get a free ride.

“The upcoming work on the Ashmont Branch and Mattapan Line is critical to addressing and improving safety and reliability along this stretch of the Red Line, and the complete closure of these lines allows us to accomplish vital work in 16 days," MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a news release. "While this service change will be challenging for our riders, they have let me know that they appreciate that we are committed to improving their travels."

The T said that is has a riders guide in the works that will be released soon and feature other travel options during the closure.

There are two public meetings upcoming about the closure. One is scheduled for Wednesday night, the other will be on Saturday.

