The Freetown Police Department wants you to get home safe this holiday season, and it took to poetry to get that message across.

The department posted this on a sign outside the station:

"He sees you when you're speeding, he know when you don't brake.

He knows if you've had a few, so don't go over .08."

A picture of the sign was posted on the department's website around noon.

"Happy Holidays and stay safe!" the post said.