Freezing Cat Found Stuck to Container Outside Mass. TGI Friday’s to Go Up for Adoption

A Massachusetts cat will be looking to join a loving family in the New Year after he recovers from being frozen and stuck to a shipping container that was outside a restaurant, according to the animal shelter that's caring for him.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston said a Dedham animal control officer contacted the group after he discovered the stray cat in the early morning hours of Dec. 18. The cat, who now goes by “Schooner,” was stuck to a shipping container outside the TGI Friday’s restaurant on Providence Highway.

Animal care officers suspect Schooner’s fur was wet when he wandered onto the restaurant’s property and became stuck when he came in contact with the container. The feline was carefully removed from the dangerous situation and taken to ARL’s Animal Care and Adoption Center in Dedham.

Temperatures in the Greater Boston area dipped to the lower 30s last week.

It is unclear how long Schooner was frozen to the container but, miraculously, he did not get hypothermia, according to the Animal Rescue League.

Schooner showed signs of living outdoors, had a fractured tooth and was described as “very thin” when he was found, the Animal Rescue League said in a news release. In the group's care, the cat gained a pound and is continuing to recover

Described as “easy-going” with a “friendly demeanor,” Schooner will be placed into foster care for two weeks so he can gain more weight before he returns to the ARL. He will then have his fractured tooth removed and be neutered before he is placed for adoption.

For more information on the Animal Rescue League, click here.