Freezing Rain to Create Some Icy Road Conditions

A weak area of low pressure will take the northern track through New England today bringing a variety of precipitation types to the region.

Light snow, sleet, and freezing rain will break out across western Connecticut, interior Massachusetts, southern Vermont, and portions of southern New Hampshire early this morning and become mainly freezing rain as it continues into this afternoon.

With low temperatures colder than guidance expected, areas further east may experience some frozen precipitation as well. Overall, a light glaze to less than a tenth of an inch to 0.25” of ice accretion is possible, with the higher 0.25” across the higher elevations.

Eastern areas of Massachusetts may see some snow/sleet at the onset, mainly north and west of Boston, but mild air should win out later this morning as temps rise through the 30s. With snow on the ground and a battle between the cold and mild air above it, we may also see some dense fog develop later this morning into this afternoon.

Southerly winds will also be a factor as they crank up later this morning and afternoon with gusts over 25mph possible, especially across southeastern New England. Further north into New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine, snow and sleet showers are expected much of the day with temps holding in the low to mid 30s for highs.

A light accumulation is likely with an inch or two possible across the northern mountains of New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont.

Conditions improve tonight behind a cold front which will usher in colder air for Monday along with gusty winds, a few stray flurries and snow showers possible. Highs reach the upper 20s south, low to mid 20s north. An arctic frontal boundary will pass through the area Monday night with a few snow squalls possible as it sweeps through the region. In its wake, we will see the coldest air of the season, so far, Tuesday!

It’ll be dangerously cold with highs barely breaking into the teens south and in the single digits north Tuesday, the wind will make it feel below 0 at times which is why our weather team has issued a First Alert for Tuesday due to the extreme cold conditions!

It is important to dress in layers and limit your time outside if you can. With extreme cold on the way, some home owners may want to double check and make sure outside water faucets are shut off and let your indoor water faucet drip a bit if you’ve had issues with water lines freezing in the past due to poor insulation or plumbing running along an exterior wall, which we see mostly in older homes! And most of all, please be very cautious if using a portable space heater.

Stay warm and safe!